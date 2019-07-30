UrduPoint.com
SSDO, PA KPK Sign MoU For Capacity Building, Research Support To MPs

Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ):Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for capacity building and research support to Members of KP Assembly to strengthen legislative governance.

SSDO would provide technical assistance to members of KP assembly on strengthening legislative governance, human rights, National Action Plan to Counter Violent Extremism and Peace Building, Countering Human Trafficking and Bonded Labour, Youth Development, Child Protection, Rule of Law, Environment & Climate Change and Sustainable Development Goals at large, a press release issued here on Tuesday said.

The MoU was signed by Deputy Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Assembly Mehmood Jaan and Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO).

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), said that there was a dire need for providing technical support to the members of assembly to strengthen the legislative governance at provincial level.

He said that the members have the right to oversee the performance of the public institutions and ensure implementation of laws at all levels in the province through legislative oversight.

There was a need to review the rules of business of KP assembly to strengthen the role of parliamentarians, he said.

