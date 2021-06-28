SSDO presents charter of demands for rights of working women

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Women Workers Alliance with the support of Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) presented a seven-point charter of demand for further improvement of labour governance and demanded the Labour Department to regularly inspect all the agencies operating within the district and in case of any violation or non-compliance, legal action including notices and fines should be taken, said a press release issued here Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division Ghazala Saifee said, we need to empower women and assured that Parliamentarians would consider the seven-point agenda of the Alliance. She said that women were playing an important role in development of the country and the nation. islam also gives equal rights to the women as it has given to men, she added. She stressed upon the women that they have to fight for their rights.

Dr.Hassan Urooj, Director General, Health Islamabad said that in Pakistan, all the laws were in place but the issue is with the implementation of the laws. He said that nations were built on sacrifice and honesty and the people needs to bring change by themselves instead of looking at the rulers. He was of the view that the persons who harasses a woman should be severely punished. He appreciated SSDO for doing a wonderful job in this regard.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director SSDO said, women are deprived of the basic rights at the work place. The government has set a minimum wage of Rs 20,000 in the budget but it is not being implemented. He stressed that those who harass women at their workplace should be severely punished.

He said that a peaceful society cannot be established unless the perpetrators get punished.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, said that men should not feel inferior, rather they should support women so that they could be brought at par with the men. He advocated for severe punishment for the perpetrators so that others can learn the lesson.

Dr. Sobia Khateeb, psychologist, said that since 1954, many policies had been formulated to improve the work place environment for women but situation became worst. She said that the emotional, economic and psychological harassment is also on the rise in society. She stressed upon the women to be aware of their rights and informed that due to such unfortunate incidences, depression was more common among working women.

Ms. Ayesha Gul, ASP Traffic Police Islamabad, said that a Gender Protection Unit has been set up in F-6 with the all women staff in it so that the women who lodge complaints do not face any difficulties. The purpose of setting up helpline 8090 is to provide the easy access to women. All cases are reported to the IG's office on a daily basis. Ms. Faryal Fareed, ASP Investigation Islamabad Police, said that the police is always ready to serve the country and the nation and if the Women Workers Alliance needs any help regarding women issues, the Islamabad Police will immediately provide all the possible help.

Ms. Ambreen Zahra Naqvi, Program Manager, SSDO said, SSDO will continue to work with the Women Workers Alliance to help them speaking up for their rights.

The event was attended by large number of members from Women's Workers Alliance.