Open Menu

SSDO To Organise Event Regarding '16-Day Activism Against Gender-Based Violence'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 08:17 PM

SSDO to organise event regarding '16-Day activism against Gender-Based violence'

The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) organized a special event regarding ongoing "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence" campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) organized a special event regarding ongoing "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence" campaign.

The event aimed to highlight the critical need for collective action to eliminate violence against women and girls, which remains a significant global challenge.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), Syed Kausar Abbas stated that violence against women is a global concern that transcends borders and cultures. Speaking on the occasion, he said that such violence not only violates fundamental human rights but also hinders societal progress and economic development.

“Violence against women is not just a private or domestic issue, it is a structural and systemic problem that impacts the development and prosperity of entire communities” he said.

Kausar Abbas said that Orange Day should serve as a reminder to all segments of society to take collective action to eliminate behaviors and attitudes that perpetuate violence against women in homes, workplaces and public spaces.

He called for prioritizing the implementation of existing laws, such as the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, besides the introduction of more robust policies to address all forms of gender-based violence.

Reflecting on the broader impact of gender equality, Syed Kausar Abbas added, “A peaceful and prosperous society can only emerge when women and men are afforded equal rights, opportunities and protections. Gender equality is not merely a symbol of justice but the cornerstone of a stable and thriving nation.”

The SSDO also appealed to civil society, government institutions, and media organizations to join hands in creating a safe and respectful environment for women.

He concluded by calling on every citizen to contribute to this cause, stating, “We must pledge to act today, not tomorrow to eliminate violence against women and ensure their dignity, safety and respect. Together, we can build a future free of fear for all.”

The SSDO reiterated its commitment to advocating for women's rights and supporting initiatives aimed at ending gender-based violence across Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Civil Society Orange Progress Women Media Event All Government

Recent Stories

NEPRA reduces electricity rates for Karachi consum ..

NEPRA reduces electricity rates for Karachi consumers

9 minutes ago
 Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become empl ..

Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become employees

53 seconds ago
 Paris stocks waver, euro falls on France budget st ..

Paris stocks waver, euro falls on France budget standoff

55 seconds ago
 Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets

Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets

17 minutes ago
 Light Snow, Rain predicted in Kashmir's higher rea ..

Light Snow, Rain predicted in Kashmir's higher reaches

3 minutes ago
 Chemical industry provides key linkages for produc ..

Chemical industry provides key linkages for products tech: PCJCCI

57 seconds ago
Jay Shah faces challenge to convince Indian govt f ..

Jay Shah faces challenge to convince Indian govt for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 i ..

22 minutes ago
 UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission begins at Lahor ..

UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission begins at Lahore Fort

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan take on Bangladesh in T20 Blind Cricket W ..

Pakistan take on Bangladesh in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup final in Multan

3 minutes ago
 Iranian, Azerbaijan ministers meet PM’s climate ..

Iranian, Azerbaijan ministers meet PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid in Riyadh

9 minutes ago
 Pucar-15 helpline playing vital role in facilitati ..

Pucar-15 helpline playing vital role in facilitating citizen

3 minutes ago
 Suspect involving sexually abusing 10 years old bo ..

Suspect involving sexually abusing 10 years old boy arrested in Lahore

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan