SSDO to organize grant closing and lession learning ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy in Pakistan, organized a successful grant closing and lession learning ceremony here Thursday, marking the conclusion of a key initiative aimed at combating human trafficking in Pakistan. The event brought together U.S. Embassy officials, diplomats, UN agencies, government representatives, law enforcement officials, civil society organizations , parliamentarians and key stakeholders to reflect on the progress achieved and discuss the way forward in addressing this grave human rights violation.

The ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including Natalie Baker, Charge d’Affaires of the U.S. Mission to Pakistan, who delivered the keynote address. Ms. Baker emphasized the importance of sustained global and local cooperation to eradicate human trafficking. She highlighted the U.S. Embassy’s ongoing commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at combating human trafficking, recognizing that the fight requires strong partnerships between governments, law enforcement, and non-governmental organizations. “We must remain steadfast in our efforts and continue working together to end human trafficking, ensuring the safety and dignity of all individuals,” Ms. Baker stated.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of SSDO, spoke about the growing threat of Trafficking in Persons (TIP), noting how organized mafias exploit vulnerable communities for forced labor, commercial sex, drug trafficking, and money laundering. He praised the proactive efforts of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), police and parliament in addressing human trafficking. Abbas stressed the importance of raising awareness, strengthening laws, and providing victim support. He also highlighted recent progress, including the establishment of a special committee in Punjab for better legislative oversight on TIP.

In his address, Jan Muhammad, Additional Director General of the FIA Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Unit, underscored the critical nature of addressing TIP as a form of human rights exploitation. Muhammad emphasized the strong partnership between the FIA and SSDO, stating that their joint efforts have been instrumental in raising awareness, improving victim support mechanisms, and enhancing the capacity of law enforcement to tackle TIP cases. “It is our duty to combat this exploitation of human rights, and the collaborative efforts of FIA and SSDO are essential in ending this crime,” he said.

The event concluded with remarks from Chad Twitty, Director of Public Engagement for the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad. Mr. Twitty acknowledged the ongoing challenges Pakistan faces in the fight against human trafficking, stating that while progress has been made, much work remains to be done. He called for continued commitment and collaboration among all stakeholders, including the government, law enforcement, non-governmental organizations, and the international community. “We must remain united in our efforts to end this crime. The task is enormous, but together, we can make significant strides in protecting the most vulnerable members of society,” Mr. Twitty urged.

Uzma Kardar, Chairperson of the Special Committee on TIP in Punjab, noted that in 2018, the term “TIP” was not widely recognized in Pakistan. Today, however, there is a broader understanding of the issue, and TIP cases are increasingly being reported. “The awareness around TIP has grown significantly, and this is a positive step forward. We must continue building on this momentum and ensure that everyone is fully informed about the severity of human trafficking,” she said. Kardar also mentioned the formation of a special committee on trafficking in persons and the smuggling of migrants to improve legislative oversight on these issues and strengthen interventions in the provincial assembly.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of SSDO, concluded the ceremony with a powerful call to action. While the closure of the grant represents an important milestone, he emphasized that it marks only the beginning of a long-term commitment to eradicating TIP in Pakistan. “This is not the end; it is just the beginning of our fight to end human trafficking. SSDO remains dedicated to continuing this work with our national and international partners to ensure a safer, more just future for all,” Mr. Abbas stated.

The ceremony not only celebrated the accomplishments achieved under the grant but also reinforced the collective commitment of all parties involved to continue the battle against trafficking in persons. As Pakistan moves forward in addressing this critical issue, SSDO and the U.S. Embassy will continue their partnership, ensuring that efforts to combat TIP evolve and expand in the years to come.