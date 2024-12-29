SSDO to release report on cases of child abuse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) is set to release a comprehensive report on Monday, on cases of child sexual abuse in Pakistan, covering data from 2019 to 2023.

The report is based on information gathered from all districts across the country, compiled using official data obtained under Right of Access to Information laws.

It provides district-level details of child sexual abuse cases across all provinces and districts of Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

SSDO’s Executive Director, Syed Kausar Abbas emphasized that this report is a significant step toward highlighting the severity of child sexual abuse in Pakistan.

He further added that SSDO collected the data using Right of Access to Information laws to help and design more effective strategies for child protection.