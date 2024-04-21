Open Menu

SSDO Urges Punjab To Conduct LG Election As 100 Days Agenda

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) has urged the Punjab government to prioritize holding local government elections within its first 100 days in office. "While ending the democratic crisis and forming a new government is a positive step, building a strong democratic system is crucial for long-term progress," Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of SSDO said on Sunday. "Restoring the local government system isn't just a legal obligation, it's a cornerstone of democratic governance."

The SSDO argues that empowering local communities through elected representatives is essential. They propose that instead of allocating development funds to provincial and national assembly members, the government should channel those resources directly to locally elected officials. This, they believe, would empower local people to drive their own development.

"Pakistan's history demonstrates the importance of local government," Abbas emphasized.

"Local bodies have always played a key role in effective governance, citizen participation, and delivering essential services at the grassroots level."

International examples further bolster SSDO's argument. Countries with robust local government systems often enjoy better service delivery, reduced citizen problems, increased local business activity, and greater political awareness. By devolving power, Pakistan can unlock the potential of its communities, he argued.

The Organization emphasizes that restoring the local government system is not merely an administrative reform, but a strategic necessity for achieving sustainable development. The SSDO calls on the government to engage with civil society organizations and local leaders to develop a comprehensive plan for reviving local government. This collaborative approach, they believe, will ensure a system designed to meet the evolving needs of Pakistani citizens and contribute to long-term sustainable development, he outlined.

