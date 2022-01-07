SSDO wins annual election to hold the National Secretariat CRM

UrduPoint.com

Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) has won the annual election to hold the National Secretariat of the Child Rights Movement (CRM) for the year 2022, said a Press Release issued here Friday.

This marks the second year in a row, that SSDO has won this honour.

In this context, SSDO plans to engage all the stakeholders including donor community and CRM member organizations to work on child rights issues nationwide and advocate for every child in Pakistan.

The election was organized by an independent election commission to ensure transparency and was held at the Sustainable Social Development Organisation's main office in Islamabad.

Around 14 organizations were nominated to be part of the election, out of which 13 casted their vote. After the counting of the votes, SSDO was declared winner after obtaining 7 votes against Idraak that was able to get 6 votes. This was on the heels of a successful performance by SSDO in the previous year.

CRM is a coalition of several civil society organizations all over Pakistan working together to protect the rights of all children. CRM is engaged in raising awareness, advocacy, analyzing legislation and implementing programs that aim to not only protect children's rights, but also to actively promote future research work and policy action.

