SSDO’s Climate Optics Initiative Engages Youth, Advocates Policy Action On Climate Crisis In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) has expanded its efforts to address Pakistan’s escalating climate challenges through the Climate Optics initiative, a platform aimed at raising awareness and fostering solutions to climate-related issues.

By focusing on youth engagement, policy advocacy, and research, Climate Optics is playing a crucial role in Pakistan’s battle against climate change while also addressing interconnected challenges such as health, gender, trafficking, food security, and child protection, said in a press release issued here on Saturday.

Pakistan remains one of the most climate-vulnerable countries, with millions affected by disasters like floods, heatwaves, and droughts.

As the impact of climate change worsens, SSDO’s Climate Optics initiative emphasizes the importance of involving youth and communities to promote sustainable practices and advocate for meaningful policy change.

Key components of the Climate Optics initiative includes 1) Empowering young people to lead the charge in environmental activism and advocacy, 2) raising awareness about climate impacts and sustainable practices,3) Engaging policymakers to ensure climate and health policies prioritize vulnerable communities, and that international commitments, such as the Paris Agreement, are upheld, 4) Facilitating research on climate issues and promoting citizen journalism to give voice to those most affected by climate change, 5) Offering training and resources focused on the intersections of climate with health, gender equality, trafficking, hygiene, food security, nutrition, and child protection, equipping communities to respond to these challenges.

Speaking on behalf of SSDO in a press release, Maryam Jawad, Director Climate Optics program said, “Through Climate Optics, we are not only addressing the climate crisis but also integrating related issues such as health, food security, and gender equality into our work. Our goal is to build a more resilient society that is better equipped to handle both current and future environmental challenges.”

Climate Optics calls on the government, civil society, and international stakeholders to collaborate on climate adaptation and resilience, particularly in support of vulnerable populations. It also emphasizes the importance of improving early warning systems, promoting renewable energy, and ensuring that communities have access to the resources they need to build a sustainable future.

With its focus on engaging youth, advocating for policy change, and building capacity on a wide range of social issues, SSDO’s Climate Optics initiative is at the forefront of the fight against climate change in Pakistan.

For more information, visit www.climateoptics.org

