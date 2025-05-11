SSG Commando Laid To Rest In Tandlianwala
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) SSG commando Abdul Rehman was laid to rest in his native Chak No.540-GB Tandlianwala with full military protocol and honor.
The commando had embraced martyrdom during the operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos while defending the border bravely in Azad Kashmir. A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including senior officers of the Pak army and high-ranking police officials participated in the funeral procession.
A smartly turned-out contingent of Pak Army also presented a guard of honor and offered a solemn salute to the hero as a mark of tribute.
Emotional scenes were also witnessed during the funeral as the public gathered in large numbers to pay their respects and honor to the bravery of the young commando.
Abdul Rehman, a dedicated soldier of Pak Army's elite Special Services Group (SSG), sacrificed his life while fighting on the front lines during the recent military operation.
His courage and commitment were acknowledged by fellow soldiers and commanders alike.
