Open Menu

SSG (N), RSNF Bilateral Exercise “Affaa Al Sahel VII” Concludes At Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 02:00 PM

SSG (N), RSNF bilateral exercise “Affaa Al Sahel VII” concludes at Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The bilateral training exercise ‘Affaa Al Sahel VII’ between the Special Operations Forces (SOFs) of Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and Special Service Group of Pakistan Navy [SSG (N) concluded with a high-intensity Final Test Exercise (FTX).

Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, along with senior military officials from both sides, witnessed the exercise, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy).

During the exercise, RSNF SOFs and SSG (N) teams demonstrated advanced tactics and drills, including joint live-fire exercises, precision raid operations, and dynamic rappelling maneuvers in a simulated high-threat environment.

The drills focused on counter terrorism response, hostage rescue scenarios, and coordinated maritime interventions, highlighting their ability to operate seamlessly under high-pressure situations.

The successful conduct of Affaa Al Sahel VII reflects the growing cooperation between the RSNF and Pakistan Navy.

The joint exercise aimed to enhance interoperability and tactical proficiency, further strengthening the capabilities of SOFs in addressing common maritime security challenges.

Recent Stories

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

19 minutes ago
 XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-alt ..

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..

35 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

49 minutes ago
 PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Gover ..

PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi

1 hour ago
Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Par ..

Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant

2 hours ago
 EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy C ..

EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Dem ..

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day

2 hours ago
 Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to pray ..

Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative

3 hours ago
 5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coa ..

5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast

3 hours ago
 Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisi ..

Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan