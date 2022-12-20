UrduPoint.com

SSG Successfully Complete Operation At Bannu CTD Centre: Kh Asif

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 06:00 PM

SSG successfully complete operation at Bannu CTD centre: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence, Khawja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that the Special Service Group (SSG) have successfully completed the operation against terrorists at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Centre Bannu, recovering all hostages and killing all members of the outlaw organization.

Apprising the details of the operation of the security forces against militants who besieged the CTD centre in Bannu, the minister informed the joint sitting of the parliament that all terrorists have been killed and the compound has been cleared.

He said that the operation started at 12:30 pm on December 20 (today) and concluded at 2:30 pm. He added around 10 to 15 SSG jawans including one officer who received injuries while two embraced Shahadat.

Related Topics

Bannu Militants Parliament December All

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot ne ..

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot next year in Feb

1 hour ago
 Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control in ..

Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control inflation

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion a ..

Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion as collusion

2 hours ago
 Federal Govt announces various steps under Nationa ..

Federal Govt announces various steps under National Energy Conservation Plan

2 hours ago
 Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.