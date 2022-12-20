SSG successfully complete operation at Bannu CTD centre: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence, Khawja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that the Special Service Group (SSG) have successfully completed the operation against terrorists at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Centre Bannu, recovering all hostages and killing all members of the outlaw organization.

Apprising the details of the operation of the security forces against militants who besieged the CTD centre in Bannu, the minister informed the joint sitting of the parliament that all terrorists have been killed and the compound has been cleared.

He said that the operation started at 12:30 pm on December 20 (today) and concluded at 2:30 pm. He added around 10 to 15 SSG jawans including one officer who received injuries while two embraced Shahadat.