SSGC achieves major prosecution successes against gas theft

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has achieved a string of prosecution successes against miscreants involved in gas theft, while recovering a whopping Rs 4.3 million from gas thieves on the orders of the Gas Utility Courts

The High Court of Sindh confirmed the bail of accused Shakeel from District South in Karachi after the accused paid Rs 300,000 to SSGC for the quantum of losses incurred from direct use of gas. The accused was running a fast food joint from direct line, said a press release on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a Judge of the Gas Utility Court, Larkana, confirmed the bail of an accused from District Larkana Badarrudin Abro after he paid SSGC an amount of Rs 4 million against the losses of company for direct gas usage. In accordance with the court's orders, the accused will settle the remaining 50% amount of total claim of Rs 8,500,000 o with SSGC through cheque.

As part of Operation Grift-Phase 2, the Company's Counter Gas Theft and Operations and Measurement Department teams conducted joint load surveys in industrial areas to check which units are showing non-compliances to gas sales agreement by consuming more gas than allotted. In Karachi, the team conducted load surveys of Akbar Ali Garments, ABC Traders, Musa and Salim and Pak traders.

In Quetta, a joint load survey was conducted in Bolan Feeds, HajveriSteel Mills and Shaheen Steel Mill. A comprehensive report is to be submitted by the concerned Sales, Measurement and Billing departments to the company's higher management for further action.