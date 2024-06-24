SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) continued to tighten the noose on gas theft miscreants through multiple targeted raids in its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.

In fresh operations, around 505 illegal domestic connections were removed in different cities and towns by Company’s theft control teams.

In Karachi, Customer Relations Department's theft control teams removed 400 illegal domestic underground and overhead connections in Surjani Town. In the pilferage cases, residents had illegally extended gas connections that were dismantled during the raids. Service lines were also removed by SSGC teams to prevent any further unauthorized use. Theft claims are being raised for the recovery of losses incurred.

Raids were also conducted by SSGC's theft control teams on houses involved in underground and overhead theft in Nawabshah and Larkana regions, with the removal of 25 illegal domestic connections.

Theft clamps and rubber pipes used in pilferage were removed by the reading teams. Consequently, theft claims are being raised.

In Balochistan, crackdown against gas theft miscreants continued with removal of 80 overhead and underground illegal gas connections in Quetta region. In some cases, fake meters were found that were also disconnected. In addition, clamps and rubber pipes used in gas theft were removed and confiscated by the theft control teams. Theft claims are also being raised.

In the meantime, strict monitoring and vigilance of the gas theft infested areas is being ensured to prevent repeated cases of pilferage in the residential neighbourhoods of the above-mentioned cities.

SSGC is laser focused towards controlling the menace of gas theft through regular raids and aggressive prosecution. Gas theft is one of the major reasons behind Unaccounted-for-Gas (UFG) or line losses being incurred by SSGC.