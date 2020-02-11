UrduPoint.com
SSGC Disowns Miscreants Placing Locks On Gas Meters

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:16 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ):Sui Southern Gas Company has disowned miscreants who are placing locks on gas meters and company is set on taking action against these miscreants who are trying to tarnish the Company's reputation.

SSGC spokesperson Shahbaz Islam, in a statement issued here Monday, said that so far no official complaint had been received from customers regarding this criminal activity.

However, the company came to learn of these incidents from social media. A post surfaced stating that a particular mafia is going around locking gas meters especially at night time and leaving a fake paper claiming certain amount for the restoration of gas or unlocking of the meter along with a contact number.

The company was prepared to take serious action against this mafia.

The spokesman requested all its customers to notify SSGC at 1199 or 03238212246 if they are approached by any group or individual as SSGC representative to unlock their meters or make payment via Easy Paisa. Or email the company at gas.theft.info@ssgc.com.pk so that such criminals can be caught and brought to justice.

