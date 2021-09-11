UrduPoint.com

SSGC Donates Solar Plant To NDF

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 08:19 PM

A Solar plant was donated by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to National Disability & Development Forum (NDF), said a press release issued on Saturday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :A Solar plant was donated by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to National Disability & Development Forum (NDF), said a press release issued on Saturday. Deputy General Manager (DGM) Salman Ahmed Siddiqui inaugurated the solar plant.

Speaking on the occasion DGM said that NDF opposes all forms of discrimination and respect the rights and dignity of people and has rendered exemplary services in Nawabshah district.

He said that mental rehabilitation of children helps in building confidence among children to prove their skills in different fields.

He emphasized upon social, industrial and Government institutions to encourage social works organizations like NDF both morally and financially so that such institutions would widen scope of services in relevant fields.

Among others President NDF Abid Lashari, Abdul Majeed Dahaani, Regional Director DEPD Sadaf Ali Shah, Tariq Hussain Channar, Murad ali Jamali, Murtaza Channar and Abdul Rehman Khaskheli were also present.

