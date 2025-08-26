SSGC Holds Open Court To Address Public Complaints
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 06:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Regional Office Quetta on Tuesday organized an open court to address public complaints and gas related issues.
Chief Manager Muhammad Imran, In-charge of Samangli Zone Haji Naseer Ahmed Lehri, In-charge of CID Chaudhry Saleem, Deputy Manager Saifullah Rind and representatives of relevant departments were also present on the occasion.
In the open court, citizens directly raised various issues before the officers including gas supply, low pressure, billing and new connections .
The officers listened to the citizens’ position in detail and assured to take immediate steps to resolve them.
On this occasion, the officials of the Regional Office said that the aim of the open court is to provide convenience to the public and ensure timely resolution of their issues by directly listening to them.
The SSGC is striving to serve the customers and further improvements would be made with the cooperation of the citizens, the added.
