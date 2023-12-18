Open Menu

SSGC Kicks Off Winter Safety Awareness Campaign In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2023 | 08:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Monday launched a winter safety awareness campaign among the public to adopt preventive measures during the use of gas heaters.

On this occasion, Regional General Manager Anwar Baloch while talking to the media said that every year in Balochistan, the awareness campaign was started in winter for public awareness because it has been seen that accidents happen due to people's carelessness.

Anwar Baloch further said that there would be more programs for awareness among the people of Quetta so that people could follow preventive steps regarding utilizing gas heaters.

He said that the problem of gas pressure has been solved in the central areas of Quetta city including Sabzal Road, Sariab Road, and other areas while demand and supply were equal in the city.

He also urged the media they play their role regarding preventive measures among people to decrease incidents of gas related in the areas of Balochistan during the winter season.

