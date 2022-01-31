SSGC MD calls on Governor

The Managing Director of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Imran Maniar called on the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Managing Director of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Imran Maniar called on the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Monday.

SAPM Mahmood Moulvi, Leader of opposition in Sindh assembly Halim Adil Shaikh, MNA Jay Parkash and Advisor to Governor Ali Junejo were also present.

The Governor stressed the need to ensure resolution to genuine issues of the industrialists on top priority basis. He also directed to extend maximum possible support and cooperation in continuing industrial production without interruption.

The Governor further directed for practical functioning of 'Working Group' to discuss, analyse and suggest measures for resolution of gas related issues with mutual consent. "The Working Group shall suggest measures to resolve such issues on regular and permanent basis,"he added.