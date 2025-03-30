Open Menu

SSGC Provides Uninterrupted Gas Supplies It's Consumers During Eid-ul-Fitr.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM

SSGC provides uninterrupted gas supplies it's consumers during Eid-ul-Fitr.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) extends heartiest greetings to its valued customers on the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

General Manager Corporate Communications and Official Spokesperson Salman Siddiqu said on Sunday that SSGC's management is taking all steps to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to its customers during the joyous festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr.

To achieve this, the Company will maintain stable and uninterrupted gas supplies from Chaand Raat to the third day of Eid, till midnight.

The press release said that if customers face any issues with regard to gas supply, they shall immediately contact our 24/7 operational helpline at 1199. Our dedicated team will be available to assist them.

