SSGC Removes More Than 300 Illegal Connections

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 07:41 PM

SSGC removes more than 300 illegal connections

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has intensified its gas theft drive and tightened rope against gas thieves in its franchise areas to eliminate the possibilities of gas theft that has been causing heavy financial losses to the company

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has intensified its gas theft drive and tightened rope against gas thieves in its franchise areas to eliminate the possibilities of gas theft that has been causing heavy financial losses to the company.

Task Force of Customer Relations Department conducted a raid on KDA Flats and Shadman area where more than 300 registered customers were involved in gas theft. Culprits were stealing gas by clamping SSGC main line through rubber pipes, said a press release on Wednesday.

On other hand, the SSGC task force conducted raid in different areas of Sindh.

In a series of raids conducted in Wazir abad and old Saddar Mohalla of Shikarpur, Syed Jo Goth in Mehar town, Village Masu Hub in Larkana, Jacobabad and Karachi West, more than 50 illegal clamps were identified and removed. These were made by the miscreants by puncturing SSGC's main line. The gas supply was disconnected by SSGC team.

All material including rubber pipes, clamps and other articles that werebeing used in gas theft were taken in custody by the team. Fine against the load observed during the raids would be raised and appropriate legal action would be taken against the culprits.

