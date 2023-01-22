UrduPoint.com

SSGC Repairs Damaged Gas Pipeline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2023 | 06:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has repaired the damaged gas pipeline, restoring the gas supply to the affected districts.

The SSGC officials told newsmen that after completing the repair work of the 12-inch diameter Quetta gas pipeline that exploded last Wednesday in Sirajabad area of Bolan, Balochistan, the supply of gas to the affected areas has been restored.

Soon after the weather conditions improved, the team of the technical services division of the organization completed the repair work, after which the supply of 60 mmcfd gas was restored.

Gas supply from this line was suspended to Ziarat, Mach, Quetta, Mastung and Kalat districts.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Company Bolan Kalat Mastung Ziarat Gas From Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

