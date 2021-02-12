UrduPoint.com
SSGC Restores Supply Of Gas In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

SSGC restores supply of gas in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Quetta on Friday restored the supply of gas after few hours which was suspended in some parts of provincial capital due to technical fault on Thursday late night.

According to SSGC Quetta's spokesman, the supply of gas was restored in provincial capital after repair and maintenance work, saying that if there is low gas pressure in the areas people can register their chaplains at complain center in.

The SSGC's technical team started emergency repair work overnight to restore gas as soon as possible to save customers from more inconveniences.

He said that the company apologized for the inconvenience caused to the customers during the shutdown of gas and hoped that the customers would continue their cooperation with Sui Southern Gas Company as usual.

More Stories From Pakistan

