SSGC Sukkur arranges COVID vaccination camp

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company Limited on Thursday organized a COVID-19 vaccination camp at its Regional Office Sukkur in collaboration with the District Health Department.

Talking to APP, Manager (Regional Store) SSGC Sukkur, Abdul Ghaffar Mahar said that more than 400 SSGC Sukkur employees were vaccinated through this camp.

The outcome of the vaccination camp was extremely encouraging, he added.

Employees were also requested to keep strict adherence to the Government's SOPs in this regard.