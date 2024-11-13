Open Menu

SSGC To Establish Three New Zones In Quetta To Improve Service Delivery

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM

Senior General Manager Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for Sindh and Balochistan, Abdul Waheed Jumani, on Wednesday announced the establishment of three new service zones in Quetta to improve service delivery and resolve issues faced by the gas consumers in the provincial capital.

The initiative aims to address gas-related issues for residents at their doorstep. Jumani emphasized that while efforts are afoot to meet Balochistan’s gas needs in winter, natural gas resources are depleting, leading to a growing supply-demand gap. A new gas pipeline costing PKR 500 million has been laid in Quetta, with further expansion underway.

Speaking at the launch of an awareness campaign and consultative session with religious scholars and media on safe gas heater usage at the Quetta Press Club, Jumani urged religious scholars, journalists, and community leaders to educate the public on the careful use of natural gas and safety precautions.

He highlighted that the campaign is crucial to prevent gas leakage incidents and save lives, especially during winter when the risk of accidents increases.

In his address, Jumani noted that a decision had been made to limit new gas connections to ensure continuous supply for Sindh and Balochistan’s 3.2 million consumers. The yearly shortfall is around 400 MMCFD, making it necessary to regulate connections.

He added that three zonal offices are being set up in Quetta so residents can address billing and service issues without needing to visit the head office.

General Manager SSGC Balochistan Farooq Ahmed Khan and SSGC spokesperson Salman Siddiqui also addressed the event.

They emphasized the role of media and religious scholars in making the campaign successful. The event was attended by religious leaders, Quetta Press Club President Abdul Khaliq Rind, and BUJ General Secretary Abdul Shakoor Khan.

Religious leaders, including Maulana Habib Chishti, Allama Hashim Mousavi and others expressed their support for the campaign and called for measures to ensure fair billing, steady gas pressure, and prompt solutions to consumer complaints.

Quetta Press Club President Abdul Khaliq Rind and Balochistan Union of Journalists General Secretary raised concerns about issues like overbilling, gas load shedding, and leakage incidents causing fatalities.

They urged authorities to address these issues, especially for cold regions, and called for relief in winter gas bills.

The event concluded with a commitment from SSGC and community representatives to continue the public awareness campaign throughout the winter.

