SSGC to suspend gas supply due to repairing work on April 12

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) will suspend gas supply due to some repair work in respective areas of Quetta from April 12, 2021.

According to SSGC spokesman, the gas supply will be suspended at Nawan Killi, Sara Ghurgai, Tareen Shehar, Zarghoon Abad's Phase 01, 2, 3, Killi Shah Alam and adjoining areas for repairing work from 2pm to 7 pm.

Consumers were requested to arrange alternative fuels during this period, he added.

The company apologized for inconvenience and sought consumers cooperation in this regard.