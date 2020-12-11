SSGCL assures gas supply to new housing projects on priority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has assured the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) that issues pertaining to the supply of gas to the housing schemes and commercial buildings will be addressed on priority. A delegation of ABAD Hyderabad sub-region, led by its vice chairman Muhammad Kashif, called upon the General Manager of SSGCL Abdul Waheed Jumani and Regional Manager Abdul Rasheed Laghari at the latter's office here on Thursday.

Kashif informed that the GM said the causes of delay in executing the Gas supply schemes for the new housing projects included the PEPRA rules and delay on part of the district administration about issuing NOCs for the road cutting.The GM informed the delegation that the cause of low gas pressure in Qasimabad taluka was the inordinate delay in execution of a new gas supply project of laying down gas pipelines.

Jumani said the district administration had kept the NOC on hold for over 1 year so far, adding that the company wanted to cut the road along Naseem Nagar chowk to lay the new network of pipelines. He expressed hope that as soon as the new pipelines are laid the problem of the gas pressure would be resolved. He explained that the reason behind delay in issuing new connections in Qasimabad was also due to the said issue. During the meeting ABAD demanded that the SSGCL should bear the cost of laying the external pipelines for the new housing schemes while the cost of the internal pipelines would be borne by the builders and developers.