UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSGCL Assures Gas Supply To New Housing Projects On Priority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:35 PM

SSGCL assures gas supply to new housing projects on priority

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has assured the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) that issues pertaining to the supply of gas to the housing schemes and commercial buildings will be addressed on priority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has assured the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) that issues pertaining to the supply of gas to the housing schemes and commercial buildings will be addressed on priority. A delegation of ABAD Hyderabad sub-region, led by its vice chairman Muhammad Kashif, called upon the General Manager of SSGCL Abdul Waheed Jumani and Regional Manager Abdul Rasheed Laghari at the latter's office here on Thursday.

Kashif informed that the GM said the causes of delay in executing the Gas supply schemes for the new housing projects included the PEPRA rules and delay on part of the district administration about issuing NOCs for the road cutting.The GM informed the delegation that the cause of low gas pressure in Qasimabad taluka was the inordinate delay in execution of a new gas supply project of laying down gas pipelines.

Jumani said the district administration had kept the NOC on hold for over 1 year so far, adding that the company wanted to cut the road along Naseem Nagar chowk to lay the new network of pipelines. He expressed hope that as soon as the new pipelines are laid the problem of the gas pressure would be resolved. He explained that the reason behind delay in issuing new connections in Qasimabad was also due to the said issue. During the meeting ABAD demanded that the SSGCL should bear the cost of laying the external pipelines for the new housing schemes while the cost of the internal pipelines would be borne by the builders and developers.

Related Topics

Company Noc Road Hyderabad Qasimabad Gas General Motors (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Genetic variants linked to severe Covid-19: study

2 minutes ago

Rich countries' support for children during pande ..

2 minutes ago

PTI leader deplores inactiveness of civic bodies o ..

2 minutes ago

India Calls China's Explanation for Canceling Comm ..

6 minutes ago

Canada Health Agency Projects Up to 134,931 New CO ..

6 minutes ago

Borsa Istanbul up at weekly close

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.