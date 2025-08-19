SSGC’s Official Calls On Secretary Livestock Balochistan
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The In-charge of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Quetta Samungli Zone, Haji Naseer Lehri met with the Secretary Livestock Balochistan, Muhammad Tayyab Lehri, at his office here on Tuesday.
The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere, where both dignitaries exchanged pleasantries in the Balochi language and expressed sentiments of goodwill in a traditional manner.
On the occasion, Haji Naseer Lehri said that the culture and languages of Balochistan are our true identity, and conversing in the Balochi language not only reflects sincerity and affection but also further strengthens mutual relations.
He emphasized that better coordination among institutions is the need of the hour for resolving public issues effectively.
Secretary Livestock, Muhammad Tayyab Lehri, thanked Haji Naseer Lehri for his visit.
