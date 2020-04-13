UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSH Equipped With All Medical Facilities For Coronavirus Patients: Ansar Majeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:25 PM

SSH equipped with all medical facilities for coronavirus patients: Ansar Majeed

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has said that the Labour department was working with the Health department to fight against coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has said that the Labour department was working with the Health department to fight against coronavirus.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Social Security Hospital (SSH) Multan road was equipped with all medical facilities for coronavirus patients.

He said that the Labour colony at Multan road which include around 1000 rooms and laboratory was being used as a quarantine center for coronavirus patients.

"Government has provided a big relief package to people for prevention ofcoronavirus pandemic" , he added.

Related Topics

Multan Road All Government Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister felicitates Sikh community on Khals ..

1 minute ago

Top Moldovan Court Rules Coronavirus Crisis Packag ..

1 minute ago

WHO Does Not Have Full Picture of What COVID-19 Im ..

1 minute ago

UN Working With Yemeni Warring Parties to Prepare ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 Cases in Greece Increase to 2,145, Death ..

5 minutes ago

New York governor says worst of pandemic 'is over' ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.