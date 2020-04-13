SSH equipped with all medical facilities for coronavirus patients: Ansar Majeed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has said that the Labour department was working with the Health department to fight against coronavirus.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Social Security Hospital (SSH) Multan road was equipped with all medical facilities for coronavirus patients.

He said that the Labour colony at Multan road which include around 1000 rooms and laboratory was being used as a quarantine center for coronavirus patients.

"Government has provided a big relief package to people for prevention ofcoronavirus pandemic" , he added.