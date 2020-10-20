UrduPoint.com
SSIC Making All Out Efforts For Industrial Development In Sindh: Agha Fakhar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:22 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Small Industries Corporation (SSIC) Managing Director Agha Fakhar Tuesday said the government was fully committed for industrial development and the corporation was making all out efforts to provide maximum facilities to industrialists in the province.

He expressed these remarks while talking to a delegation of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry at his office, the HSATI spokesman informed here on Tuesday.

He said that role of industrialist for improvement in economy of the country cannot be ruled out therefore the government has initiated different plans for bring rapid development in industrial sector of the province.

The managing director assured the delegation that all demands and recommendations for promotion of small industry will be considered and implemented so that the confidence of industrialists could be restored upon the government.

HSATI Chairman Parvez Faheem Noorwala who headed the delegation apprised the Managing Director SSIC about the issues including shortage of water and electricity as well as improper drainage system being faced by small industry in Hyderabad.

Among others, Vice Chairman HSATI Mehmood Ahmed, Shahid Kaimkhani, Aslam Bawani and Salahuddin Qureshi also present in the meeting as members of the delegation.

