SSIC Training centers to impart vocational training to youth: Industries Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the training centers managed by Sindh Small Industries Corporation (SSIC) will be made functional to provide training to the youth in vocational and other trades to make them an active and useful part of the society.

Dharejo said this while addressing a meeting chaired by him hereon Wednesday.

The meeting was held in the office of the Minister for Industries and Commerce. Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, MD SITE Ghazanfar Ali Qadri and MD Small Industries Sarwat Faheem also participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo was given a briefing regarding SSIC and it was informed that there are 22 industrial estates/parks and seven artisan colonies across the province under the management of SSIC.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the training centers of SSIC would be activated.The financial problems of SSIC would also be solved on priority basis, he said.

He said that the officers should work hard to get the SSIC out of the financial crisis and timely payment of the employees' salaries should also be ensured.

Dharejo said that recovery of arrears of industrial plots should also be ensured so that the financial affairs of the institution could improve.