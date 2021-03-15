SSMS, SSEF join hands to promote quality education

Sir Syed Memorial Society and Sir Syed Education Foundation on Monday announced to work collectively to ensure quality education for all and character building of students

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ):Sir Syed Memorial Society and Sir Syed Education Foundation on Monday announced to work collectively to ensure quality education for all and character building of students.

In this regard a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked by Air Marshal (R) Shahid Hamid from Sir Syed Memorial Society (SSMS) and Professor Tahir Mehmood Durrani, President Sir Syed Education Foundation.

Sir Syed Ahmed Khan's great-great grandson, Syed Ahmed Masood, Col (retd) Syed Zafaruddin, Brigadier (retd) Khalid Javed from SSMS and members Board of Governors of Sir Syed Education Foundation (SSEF) were also present on the occasion.

Addressing to the ceremony, by Air Marshal (R) Shahid Hamid said both the organizations have joined hand to benefit from each other's experiences, academic reforms and capabilities under which the Sir Syed Memorial Society would provide training to the teachers of Education Foundation.

Sir Syed Ahmed Khan's great-great grandson, Syed Ahmed Masood while speaking on this occasion said to revive education ideology of greatest Muslim reformer Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, the Sir Syed Memorial Society has decided to launch 'Bringing Aligarh Home', initiative soon.

He said aim of establishment of this institution was character building of youth.

Professor Tahir Mehmood Durrani, President Sir Syed Education Foundation and renowned educationist Qazi Zahoorul Haq also spoke on this occasion.

On this occasion, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan's great-great grandson, Syed Ahmed Masood also announced to chair the board of governors of Sir Syed Education Foundation (SSEF) soon.