SSP Abdul Rauf Assumes Charge Of DPO
Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 05:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SPP) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Thursday assumed the charge of District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat.
He replaced DPO Kohat Shafiullah Khan Gandapur who was transferred and posted as DPO Swat.
