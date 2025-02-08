SSP ACE chairs meeting to review monthly performance of officers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Deputy Director/SSP Anti-corruption Establishment Division Shaheed Benazirabad, Tariq Ali Solangi chaired an important meeting of district Sanghar, district Noushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad circle officers, assistant directors, DSPs, inspectors and other relevant officers of Benazirabad zone.

The meeting reviewed the monthly performance of the officers of all the districts in depth. SSP Anti corruption directed that the problems of every complainant coming to the anti-corruption offices should be resolved according to legal requirements.

He said that providing quick justice to the people and effective measures to eliminate corruption are among the basic priorities of the institution. He emphasized officials on transparency and honesty. The Deputy Director directed all the officers to strictly adhere to punctuality in their offices and make the staff wear full uniform.

He urged the officers to ensure transparency and honesty in their performance so that the public's confidence in the anti-corruption establishment is strengthened.

During the meeting, official mobile vehicles were also inspected and orders were issued to ensure their proper maintenance. The Deputy Director ordered immediate repair of vehicles in case of any fault or breakdown to avoid any disruption in any emergency operation.

Deputy Director Tariq Ali Solangi directed all the officers to finalize all the pending cases as soon as possible. Solangi urged the officers to use all their capabilities to provide prompt and legal solutions to public problems so that real success could be achieved in the campaign against corruption.

