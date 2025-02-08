SSP ACE Chairs Meeting To Review Monthly Performance Of Officers
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 07:00 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Deputy Director/SSP Anti-corruption Establishment Division Shaheed Benazirabad, Tariq Ali Solangi chaired an important meeting of district Sanghar, district Noushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad circle officers, assistant directors, DSPs, inspectors and other relevant officers of Benazirabad zone.
The meeting reviewed the monthly performance of the officers of all the districts in depth. SSP Anti corruption directed that the problems of every complainant coming to the anti-corruption offices should be resolved according to legal requirements.
He said that providing quick justice to the people and effective measures to eliminate corruption are among the basic priorities of the institution. He emphasized officials on transparency and honesty. The Deputy Director directed all the officers to strictly adhere to punctuality in their offices and make the staff wear full uniform.
He urged the officers to ensure transparency and honesty in their performance so that the public's confidence in the anti-corruption establishment is strengthened.
During the meeting, official mobile vehicles were also inspected and orders were issued to ensure their proper maintenance. The Deputy Director ordered immediate repair of vehicles in case of any fault or breakdown to avoid any disruption in any emergency operation.
Deputy Director Tariq Ali Solangi directed all the officers to finalize all the pending cases as soon as possible. Solangi urged the officers to use all their capabilities to provide prompt and legal solutions to public problems so that real success could be achieved in the campaign against corruption.
APP/rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February
Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC
2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits hospital5 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for displaying weapon on social media5 minutes ago
-
SSP ACE chairs meeting to review monthly performance of officers5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's economy ready to take off after attaining stability: PM5 minutes ago
-
Dr Mukhtar appreciates PMDC's initiatives15 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM leading vision for improving environmental sustainability: Senior Minister15 minutes ago
-
Three arrested over cruel ear cropping of dog puppies in Peshawar15 minutes ago
-
SCCI wants joint initiatives to cope with climate change issues15 minutes ago
-
Govt achieved historic milestones through public welfare programs in its first year: Talal Chaudhary15 minutes ago
-
DC Torghar reviews govt departments' performance in monthly meeting15 minutes ago
-
International institutions acknowledge Pakistan’s economic stability: Atta Tarar15 minutes ago
-
Science exhibition held15 minutes ago