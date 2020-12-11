SSP Ahsan Saifullah assumes charge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ahsan Saifullah assumed the charge of the post of SSP Operations Lahore here on Friday.

Talking to the media men, SSP Operations said that he had already served in Lahore in past years, knew its dynamics and would utilize his best professional abilities and resources to further improve working of Police Operations Wing, provide prompt justice to the people, chalking out a comprehensive plan to improve the morale of the police force.

Ahsan Saifullah said that he will make all out efforts to improve the positive image of police personnel and department with modern policing tactics and reform based strategies.

He said that he will fully follow the guidelines and directions given by his seniors including CCPO and DIG Operations Lahore in all the matters.

He said that promotion of culture of public friendly police was the mission so that people could improve trust while visiting police stations for the redressal of their grievances without any fear and hesitation.

"According to us common man is VVIP and he should be treated with honor and dignity in police stations according to the police code of conduct." He said that strategies to the better service delivery, crime control and follow the decisions of leadership according to given guidelines was the top priority.

Enhancement of use of latest technology to curb crime, monitoring and evaluation system, public friendly approach of police and community policing policy will be continued.

Improvement in behavior of police with the people, ensuring protection of life and property of people was a mission, he concluded.