SSP along with driver killed in road mishap

(@imziishan)

An SSP along with his driver died in a traffic incident near Sargodha.SSP research and development Kamran Yousaf Malik was on his way to Islamabad from Lahore on his government vehicle when in the limits of Laksian police station motorway, a cement loaded troller hit with his vehicle

Sargodha (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) An SSP along with his driver died in a traffic incident near Sargodha.SSP research and development Kamran Yousaf Malik was on his way to Islamabad from Lahore on his government vehicle when in the limits of Laksian police station motorway, a cement loaded troller hit with his vehicle.

As a result SSP along with his driver died on the spot while driver of loaded troller fled the scene.Police reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby Tehsil headquarters Hospital Kot Momin for medico-legal formalities.Police have also registered a case and started an investigation.