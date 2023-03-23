UrduPoint.com

SSP Amjad Shaikh Receives 'Tamgha E Shujat'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Thursday was awarded 'Tamga e Shujat' for his outstanding performance in the maintenance of peace in different areas of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Thursday was awarded 'Tamga e Shujat' for his outstanding performance in the maintenance of peace in different areas of Sindh.

He was awarded in a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad on Thursday on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

The Sindh government had earlier recommended the name of Amjad Ahmed Shaikh for the said award.

Shaikh received the Tamga E Shujat award from the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi.

