SSP Amjad Shaikh Receives 'Tamgha E Shujat'
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 10:17 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Thursday was awarded 'Tamga e Shujat' for his outstanding performance in the maintenance of peace in different areas of Sindh.
He was awarded in a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad on Thursday on the occasion of Pakistan Day.
The Sindh government had earlier recommended the name of Amjad Ahmed Shaikh for the said award.
Shaikh received the Tamga E Shujat award from the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi.