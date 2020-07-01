SSP Amjad Shaikh to conduct enquiry regarding video clips against DSP Faheem Farooqi

The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad, Ghulam Qadir Thebo on Wednesday nominated SSP Jamshoro Amjad Ahmed Shaikh enquiry officer into the matter of video clips viral on news channel and social media against DSP Chhagari Faheem Ahmed Farooqi

In an office order, SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has been directed to submit an inquiry report to AIGP office within seven days.

The Additional IGP has issued such order after receiving letter from DIG and SSP Hyderabad regarding video clips viral against SDPO Faheem Farooqi.