UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Amjad Shaikh To Conduct Enquiry Regarding Video Clips Against DSP Faheem Farooqi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 06:34 PM

SSP Amjad Shaikh to conduct enquiry regarding video clips against DSP Faheem Farooqi

The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad, Ghulam Qadir Thebo on Wednesday nominated SSP Jamshoro Amjad Ahmed Shaikh enquiry officer into the matter of video clips viral on news channel and social media against DSP Chhagari Faheem Ahmed Farooqi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad, Ghulam Qadir Thebo on Wednesday nominated SSP Jamshoro Amjad Ahmed Shaikh enquiry officer into the matter of video clips viral on news channel and social media against DSP Chhagari Faheem Ahmed Farooqi.

In an office order, SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has been directed to submit an inquiry report to AIGP office within seven days.

The Additional IGP has issued such order after receiving letter from DIG and SSP Hyderabad regarding video clips viral against SDPO Faheem Farooqi.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Hyderabad Jamshoro From

Recent Stories

Dubai Startup Hub Market Access programme’s seco ..

6 minutes ago

GCAA considers return of Boeing 737 Max to UAE’s ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPA’s meeting

36 minutes ago

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

1 hour ago

NA discusses future of archives post-COVID-19

2 hours ago

OIC Calls for Resumption of Negotiations on GERDto ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.