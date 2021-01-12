UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Announces To Convert 4 Police Stations Into Model PS

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:11 PM

SSP announces to convert 4 Police Stations into model PS

The Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad, Abdul Salam Shaikh, said four police stations would be converted into model police stations and another "Facilitation Centre" would also be set up at the centre of 6 Police stations for providing relief to the general public

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad, Abdul Salam Shaikh, said four police stations would be converted into model police stations and another "Facilitation Centre" would also be set up at the centre of 6 Police stations for providing relief to the general public.This he said while talking to the delegation of Hyderabad Union of Journalists (Dastoor) at his office on Tuesday. The SSP also hosted a tea party in honour of the newly elected body of HUJ (Dastoor).A comprehensive traffic plan is being devised to resolve the city's traffic issues, SSP said and added that steps would be taken to streamline the policing system so that people could be facilitated at their doorstep.

In order to improve performance of police stations modern technology would be utilized, Abdul Salam Shaikh said. He also congratulated the newly elected office bearers and members of the management committee of HUJ (Dastoor).

The president HUJ Tajamul Hussain and other office bearers also briefed the SSP about multiple issues and the efforts being made by Hyderabad Union of Journalists for resolution of these problems.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Technology Traffic Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed calls ERC delegation in Malaysia

57 seconds ago

&#039;Zayed Higher Organisation&#039;, Sultan bin ..

16 minutes ago

PPP portraying itself to be a champion of democrac ..

1 minute ago

Court adjourns hearing of assets beyond means case ..

1 minute ago

US-Russia Arms Control Would Include Missile Defen ..

1 minute ago

Russian Cosmonauts Receive Sputnik V Shots Ahead o ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.