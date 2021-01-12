SSP announces to convert 4 Police Stations into model PS

The Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad, Abdul Salam Shaikh, said four police stations would be converted into model police stations and another "Facilitation Centre" would also be set up at the centre of 6 Police stations for providing relief to the general public

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad, Abdul Salam Shaikh, said four police stations would be converted into model police stations and another "Facilitation Centre" would also be set up at the centre of 6 Police stations for providing relief to the general public.This he said while talking to the delegation of Hyderabad Union of Journalists (Dastoor) at his office on Tuesday. The SSP also hosted a tea party in honour of the newly elected body of HUJ (Dastoor).A comprehensive traffic plan is being devised to resolve the city's traffic issues, SSP said and added that steps would be taken to streamline the policing system so that people could be facilitated at their doorstep.

In order to improve performance of police stations modern technology would be utilized, Abdul Salam Shaikh said. He also congratulated the newly elected office bearers and members of the management committee of HUJ (Dastoor).

The president HUJ Tajamul Hussain and other office bearers also briefed the SSP about multiple issues and the efforts being made by Hyderabad Union of Journalists for resolution of these problems.