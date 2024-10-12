SSP Appointed
Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Imran Razzaq (PSP/BS-18), SP Scientific Training Wing, PC Sihala, was transferred and posted as SSP RIB Rawalpindi Region against an existing vacancy, with immediate effect and till further orders.
