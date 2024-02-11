Open Menu

SSP Appreciates  Team for Conducting Peaceful Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2024

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Senior Superintend of Police (SSP), Sukkur, Zubair Nazeer Sheikh has appreciated his team for playing a key role in conducting peaceful elections in the district.

He said that more than 4,000 policemen provided security to all polling stations for two National Assembly and 6 Provincial Assembly Constituencies in the district along with security forces including Rangers, army and other law enforcement agencies.

He said that he along with his officials remained in different Constituencies and monitored the security situation.

