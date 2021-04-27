UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Asks For Effective Measures To Ensure Implementation On COVID SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 07:28 PM

SSP asks for effective measures to ensure implementation on COVID SOPs

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Salam Shaikh on Tuesday expressed concern over increasing positivity ratio of coronavirus cases in Hyderabad and said serious efforts were needed to contain COVID-19 from spreading further in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Salam Shaikh on Tuesday expressed concern over increasing positivity ratio of coronavirus cases in Hyderabad and said serious efforts were needed to contain COVID-19 from spreading further in the district.

While presiding over a meeting of SDPOs and SHOs, the SSP directed them to take effective steps to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that people could be saved from being infected with the dangerous virus.

Abdul Salam Shaikh said people must be provided awareness about adopting preventive measures to curb increasing cases of COVID-19, adding that strict action if needed should've taken to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

Sindh government has issued amended health guidelines with respect to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and Police was assigned the task to ensure strict implementation over it, SSP said and added that people should be provided masks and sanitizers as use of these things were the only way to prevent them from the contagion.

Abdul Salam Shaikh said the third wave of coronavirus was more dangerous than previous two waves so people should be informed about its dangers.

He also directed all SDPOs and SHOs to take strict and effective measures to stop increasing trend of coronavirus positive cases in the district.

The meeting was attended among others by SP Headquarter Anil Haider Minhas, ASP city Aleena Rajparand ASP Cantt Ayaz Hussain.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAEU holds first meeting under chairmanship of Zak ..

32 minutes ago

No exams till June 15 due to rising COVID-19 cases

35 minutes ago

WHO to Deliver 4,000 Oxygen Concentrators to India ..

4 minutes ago

Ajman Department of Finance’s council meets to d ..

47 minutes ago

SOPs violations: 10 public transport vehicles impo ..

4 minutes ago

Secretary Relief , Rehabilitation visits warehouse ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.