SSP asks for effective measures to ensure implementation on COVID SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Salam Shaikh on Tuesday expressed concern over increasing positivity ratio of coronavirus cases in Hyderabad and said serious efforts were needed to contain COVID-19 from spreading further in the district.

While presiding over a meeting of SDPOs and SHOs, the SSP directed them to take effective steps to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that people could be saved from being infected with the dangerous virus.

Abdul Salam Shaikh said people must be provided awareness about adopting preventive measures to curb increasing cases of COVID-19, adding that strict action if needed should've taken to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

Sindh government has issued amended health guidelines with respect to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and Police was assigned the task to ensure strict implementation over it, SSP said and added that people should be provided masks and sanitizers as use of these things were the only way to prevent them from the contagion.

Abdul Salam Shaikh said the third wave of coronavirus was more dangerous than previous two waves so people should be informed about its dangers.

He also directed all SDPOs and SHOs to take strict and effective measures to stop increasing trend of coronavirus positive cases in the district.

The meeting was attended among others by SP Headquarter Anil Haider Minhas, ASP city Aleena Rajparand ASP Cantt Ayaz Hussain.