SSP Assures Business Community For Resolution Of Their Issues

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 08:29 PM

SSP assures business community for resolution of their issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Abdul Salam Shaikh Wednesday assured the representatives of business community for resolution of their genuine issues and appealed them to strictly implement SOPs as COVID-19 pandemic had badly affected every nook and corner of the globe.

He said this while talking to a delegation of City Business Forum which called on him at his office.

The delegation of City Business forum led by its president Tahir Shah apprised SSP about issues of the trade community and stressed for resolution of these issues.

SSP said local administration was aware of the problems being faced by the business community in the wake of the spread of coronavirus as it had affected business activities.

He said Police and district administration would extend every possible cooperation to the business community as it was a vital part of our society. He appealed to the business community representatives to ensure strict implementation on the standard operating procedures so that spread of the virus could be contained.

