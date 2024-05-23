Open Menu

SSP Assures Cooperation To Business Community

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) SSP Sukkur Amjad Shaikh on Thursday held meeting with a delegation of Sukkur Chamber and Industries (SSCI) here to discuss matters related to the business community.

SSP Amjad Shaikh assured the traders of complete cooperation and said business community was the backbone of economy of this country.

He said police would provide full protection and business friendly atmosphere to the traders and industrialists, adding that police was working to control crime to provide peaceful environment to the business fraternity.

He asked the business community to cooperate with police.

The SSP Sukkur said that traders should also cooperate with staff in removing encroachments from the shopping centres. The traders thanked SSP for his full cooperation and said they would play their due role to curb crime and strengthen police public partnership.

The SSP said that trader community should be made part of reconciliation committees and added that security and patrolling would be increased in the city. He said that police would fully cooperate with the traders community for the security of markets.

