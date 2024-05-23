SSP Assures Cooperation To Business Community
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) SSP Sukkur Amjad Shaikh on Thursday held meeting with a delegation of Sukkur Chamber and Industries (SSCI) here to discuss matters related to the business community.
SSP Amjad Shaikh assured the traders of complete cooperation and said business community was the backbone of economy of this country.
He said police would provide full protection and business friendly atmosphere to the traders and industrialists, adding that police was working to control crime to provide peaceful environment to the business fraternity.
He asked the business community to cooperate with police.
The SSP Sukkur said that traders should also cooperate with staff in removing encroachments from the shopping centres. The traders thanked SSP for his full cooperation and said they would play their due role to curb crime and strengthen police public partnership.
The SSP said that trader community should be made part of reconciliation committees and added that security and patrolling would be increased in the city. He said that police would fully cooperate with the traders community for the security of markets.
Recent Stories
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LCCI president offers condolences at Iranian consulate5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts training session for Comsats University Abbottabad students5 minutes ago
-
Next anti-polio campaign from June 315 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into CPPA-G petition about power purchase prices for FY 2024-2515 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation held in Karkhana Bazaar15 minutes ago
-
Navarro’s painting demonstration mesmerize art enthusiasts15 minutes ago
-
Two brick kiln's operation stopped15 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 conducts mock drills to cope with possible flood situation15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits model children home24 minutes ago
-
Chairman BISEM cancels duties of invigilators of three centres after paper leak25 minutes ago
-
Minister discusses steps for completion of Dir Motorway25 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 465 power pilferers in 24 hours25 minutes ago