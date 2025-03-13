Open Menu

SSP Assures Immediate Resolution Of Officials' Concerns

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security Division Muhammad Sarfraz Virk held an orderly room at his office to ensure the timely resolution of departmental and personal issues faced by Islamabad Police officers.

A public relations officer told APP on Thursday that the session was conducted under the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. Officers from the Security Division participated, presenting their concerns to SSP Virk.

During the session, SSP Virk directed senior officers to re-investigate serious matters and instructed them to prioritize and swiftly resolve the remaining issues.

On this occasion, SSP Virk stated that several initiatives have been introduced for the welfare of police personnel, including improved housing, better medical facilities, and enhanced educational opportunities.

Addressing the officers, SSP Virk assured them that his office door remains open for any concerns they may have. "We must work together for the betterment of this city," he added.

SSP Virk further emphasized that the Primary goal of the orderly room is to address both professional and personal concerns of police officers on a priority basis while boosting their morale./APP-rzr-mkz

