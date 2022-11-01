UrduPoint.com

SSP Assures Murderer Of Innocent Girl Be Arrested Soon

SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday visited the house of the innocent girl Zalia who was killed in Hirabad the other day and assured the family members that murderer would be arrested soon

The SSP expressed condolences to the family of the innocent girl and inspected the crime scene.

He met the girl's father Faisal and assured that a team of competent officers was conducting an inquiry of the incident.

Police have collected important evidences and started further investigation.

