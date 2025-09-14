SSP Assures Of Drastic Reforms In Hyderabad's Traffic Management
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 10:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio called a meeting over traffic management issues in the city, inviting representatives of the traders' associations to attend and convey their complaints and suggestions.The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the SSP told the meeting that the district's traffic police had been given under his control after which he had started to take measures to regulate the traffic.The SSP assured that the citizens would notice the traffic wardens accompanied by the district police enforcing the traffic regulations in the city.He said action would be taken against encroachments which obstruct the flow of traffic as well as against the rampant violations of the one-way roads.
Chandio added that the police would impound vehicles whose drivers had been found violating the rules and regulations.According to him, measures would be taken to ensure single line parking on the commercial roads.He also gave his word about bringing an end to the illegal occupation of roads near Gol Building by the dealers purchasing and selling motorbikes.The SSP told that a police mobile van would be stationed in the market from 6 pm to 10 pm so that the roads were kept clear.The representatives of several traders' associations expressed their complaints and suggested measures which could ease the flow of traffic.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
UAE President offers condolences on passing of businessman Hussain Khansaheb
Arab Youth Centre launches 4th edition of Arab Youth Pioneers Initiative, empowe ..
Egypt condemns terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan
2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India
Ajman Department of Tourism Development to organise new roadshow in India
Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Do ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today
Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt through new agreement with EGPC to ..
OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa
Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP assures of drastic reforms in Hyderabad's traffic management2 minutes ago
-
Westerly wave to bring rain, thunderstorms in KP, Punjab, Kashmir and GB2 minutes ago
-
Anosh Foundation celebrates Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at KPC2 minutes ago
-
Instructors' training workshop launched in AJK22 minutes ago
-
60 kanals of land allocated for flood victims in Sahmal , Chiniot42 minutes ago
-
AC office inaugurated in Tandojam52 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi visits flood-hit areas, inaugurates relief projects52 minutes ago
-
PECB’s Chairman condemns attack on C&W Secretary in Lorali52 minutes ago
-
FCCI president felicitates Rana Sanaullah1 hour ago
-
25 devotees of Shah Bhitai injured in accident near Nooriabad1 hour ago
-
BISE Dera allows paper review after student complaints1 hour ago
-
DPM, Bangladesh's Adviser condemn Israeli strikes on Qatar2 hours ago