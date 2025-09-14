Open Menu

SSP Assures Of Drastic Reforms In Hyderabad's Traffic Management

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 10:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio called a meeting over traffic management issues in the city, inviting representatives of the traders' associations to attend and convey their complaints and suggestions.The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the SSP told the meeting that the district's traffic police had been given under his control after which he had started to take measures to regulate the traffic.The SSP assured that the citizens would notice the traffic wardens accompanied by the district police enforcing the traffic regulations in the city.He said action would be taken against encroachments which obstruct the flow of traffic as well as against the rampant violations of the one-way roads.

Chandio added that the police would impound vehicles whose drivers had been found violating the rules and regulations.According to him, measures would be taken to ensure single line parking on the commercial roads.He also gave his word about bringing an end to the illegal occupation of roads near Gol Building by the dealers purchasing and selling motorbikes.The SSP told that a police mobile van would be stationed in the market from 6 pm to 10 pm so that the roads were kept clear.The representatives of several traders' associations expressed their complaints and suggested measures which could ease the flow of traffic.

APP/zmb/

More Stories From Pakistan