SSP assures security at 42 cash centres

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has said adequate security arrangements will be put in place in all the 42 places in Hyderabad where relief funds will be provided to the deserving people under the Federal government's Ehsas Emergency Relief Fund.

During a visit to Government Girls school Qasimabad based center, the SSP said here Thursday that he first of the 42 relief fund centers started operating from Thursday.

The SSP also reviewed security arrangements during the visit and interacted with the recipients of the funds.

He directed the police to ensure that the recipient of the funds maintaine social distancing and discipline.