SSP Assures Security To Transgender Community

Published March 07, 2024

SSP assures security to transgender community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Peshawar Kashif Aftab Abbasi on Thursday said that Peshawar police are taking practical steps to protect the transgender community.

Talking to the leaders of the transgender community, he regretted the attack on a transgender here the other day.

The SSP has guaranteed to utilize every available resource to swiftly investigate the individuals responsible for the incident and ensure that they are brought to justice.

He said that special teams have been formed to trace the elements involved in the incident.

