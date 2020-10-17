UrduPoint.com
SSP Assures Stringent Security In Rabiul Awal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:09 PM

SSP assures stringent security in Rabiul Awal

The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has assured that adequate security arrangements would be put in place for Rabiul Awal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has assured that adequate security arrangements would be put in place for Rabiul Awal.

"Our security arrangements this year will be much better than even the previous year," the SSP assured a delegation of the organizers of rallies and programs to mark 12th of Rabiul Awal.

He said the police would try to provide equal security to all the rallies. Chandio also requested the organizers to cooperate with the police.He told the delegation that he had requested the IGP Sindh to approve a higher deployment for the security.The meeting was attended by Al Haaj Gulshan-e-Ilahi, Haji Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Ahmed Ali Saeedi, Muhammad Sharif Naqshbandi, Khalid Hassan Attari, Syed Abdul Ghani Shah, Nusrat Attari and other organizers.

