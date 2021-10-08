SSP assures stringent security Rabi-ul-Awal

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo has said stringent security measures would be put in place to provide security to the Rabi-ul-Awal processions.

Presiding over a meeting at his office on Friday attended by the organizers of the Rabi-ul-Awal processions, SSP Sukkur assured full coordination with the organizers and sought their co-operation.

He informed the organizers that those who had already been issued permits till last year would not have to apply for renewal of procession permits.

He added that only those organizers who had never organized a procession before would have to apply to the police for new permits.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Awan, Rafiq Tawhidi, Shakeel Memon, Maulana Allah Bakhsh Tanwari, Noor Ahmad Qasmi and other representatives.

During the meeting, the organizers expressed concern over poor sanitation, garbage dumps and sewerage poodles.